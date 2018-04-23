Hedges is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Hedges, who is hitting just .141 on the season, will head to the bench for a breather after starting each of the previous four games behind the dish and going 2-for-13 over that stretch. In his place, A.J. Ellis will start at catcher and hit eighth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories