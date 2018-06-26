Padres' Austin Hedges: Held out Tuesday
Hedges is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Hedges started the last two games after being activated from the disabled list, but he will give way to A.J. Ellis on Tuesday night.
