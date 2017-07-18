Padres' Austin Hedges: Held out Tuesday
Hedges (head) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.
Hedges seemed nearly ready to return Monday evening, but it appears that he's still not feeling right. He's passed all concussion testing to this point, so it seems like the Padres will be able to deploy him whenever he feels he's ready to go. Luis Torrens will sit behind the dish Tuesday night.
