Hedges went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Hedges broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning with a solo home run -- his 10th of the year -- off starter Tyler Anderson. Hedges is hitting just .243 on the year but over his last 15 games he's slashing .278 with four home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored. The 26-year-old hit 18 home runs with 55 RBI in 120 games last year, and injuries have limited the backstop to just 63 games this season.

