Padres' Austin Hedges: Hits eighth homer
Hedges went 1-for-3 with a homer and a pair of RBI in Saturday's loss to the Cubs.
Hedges cut the deficit to two with a fourth-inning solo shot off Kyle Hendricks. He brought the Padres to within one with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly, but the team would not score again. The catcher remains strikeout-prone (30.2 percent strikeout rate), but his .244/.302/.433 over line is good for a nearly-average 97 wRC+, a perfectly acceptable figure for a backstop.
