Hedges went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

The catcher's fifth inning blast ended up being the difference, as the Padres went on to win by a 4-1 margin. Though Hedges just got over the Mendoza Line for the first time all season with Tuesday's two-hit day, he's been showing signs of turning it around of late. Since the start of July, he's hitting .368 (7-for-19) with a double, two homers and five RBI.

