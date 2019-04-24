Padres' Austin Hedges: Homers again
Hedges went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 6-3 win over the Mariners on Tuesday.
It was the second straight game with a long ball and fourth homer of the season for the 26-year-old backstop. Hedges is hitting just .208 through 53 at-bats, but he's clearly outperforming Francisco Mejia, who is hitting .161 with no homers, so he should command the majority of the starts behind the dish, especially if he can build on this recent power surge.
