Hedges went 1-for-4 with his 14th home run of the season in Monday's 4-2 loss to San Francisco.

Hedges returned to the starting lineup after giving way to Francisco Mejia on Sunday. Both backstops have homered three times a piece while alternating starts in September. The competition has elevated their play and made both catchers worthy of fantasy consideration even in a timeshare.

More News
Our Latest Stories