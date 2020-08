Hedges went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and another run scored during Thursday's win over the Rangers.

With one out and the score knotted 6-6 in the eighth inning, Hedges took Jesse Chavez deep with a solo shot to give the Padres the lead. The long ball was the third of the year for the backstop, who is hitting just .167/.239/.381 across 20 games this season.