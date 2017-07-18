Hedges was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Tuesday.

The 24-year-old missed the past three games due to some lingering issues from when he was hit in the head by a foul ball Friday. He cleared all concussion protocol thus far, but the team wants to play things safe for now by sending him back to San Diego for further testing. Reliever Jose Valdez was summoned from the minors to fill the void on the roster.