Padres' Austin Hedges: Leaves game early
Hedges was removed in the second inning of Monday's game against the Giants due to shoulder tendinitis, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Hedges' shoulder was bothering him early in the game, so he was replaced by A.J. Ellis in the second inning. He shouldn't be forced to miss significant time and will be considered day-to-day moving forward.
