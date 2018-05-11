Padres' Austin Hedges: MRI comes back clean
An MRI revealed that Hedges' elbow has no structural damage and he was cleared to resume swinging, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Hedges is currently in San Diego, where he played catch and will take swings for the first time since suffering this injury in late April. The catcher was shut down from all activities over the past week after being officially diagnosed with right elbow tendinitis, which caused him to land on the 10-day DL. The Padres have yet to pinpoint a specific timetable for his return, but rejoining the team next weekend doesn't seem out of the question.
More News
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...