An MRI revealed that Hedges' elbow has no structural damage and he was cleared to resume swinging, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hedges is currently in San Diego, where he played catch and will take swings for the first time since suffering this injury in late April. The catcher was shut down from all activities over the past week after being officially diagnosed with right elbow tendinitis, which caused him to land on the 10-day DL. The Padres have yet to pinpoint a specific timetable for his return, but rejoining the team next weekend doesn't seem out of the question.