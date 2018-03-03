Hedges went 2-for-3 with his fourth home run in as many games this spring training.

AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported that Hedges entered camp with a modified swing, and that change is apparently paying off in spades for the Padres' backstop. As with most spring training results, we have to take them in with a grain of salt when you consider some of the inferior competition these proven major leaguers are going up against. That said, those with stock in the 25-year-old can't help but get excited with these early developments, especially after he broke out with 18 home runs in just 387 at-bats last season.