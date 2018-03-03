Padres' Austin Hedges: New swing paying off early on
Hedges went 2-for-3 with his fourth home run in as many games this spring training.
AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported that Hedges entered camp with a modified swing, and that change is apparently paying off in spades for the Padres' backstop. As with most spring training results, we have to take them in with a grain of salt when you consider some of the inferior competition these proven major leaguers are going up against. That said, those with stock in the 25-year-old can't help but get excited with these early developments, especially after he broke out with 18 home runs in just 387 at-bats last season.
More News
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....
-
First Base Tiers 2.0
Paul Goldschmidt has slipped with the news of the humidor, but how does the rest of first base...