Hedges went 3-for-6 with two doubles, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Pirates.

Hedges took advantage of what was his first start in the past five games, lacing a run-scoring double in the fourth inning before adding a two-RBI single and a stolen base -- his first of the season -- in the 11th. Even after Sunday's multi-hit performance, Hedges is hitting just .195 with a .629 OPS through 52 games this season.