Hedges is out of the lineup for the second straight game Friday against the Reds.

Fellow catcher Francisco Mejia made his first Padres' start Thursday and rewarded his new team with a two-homer performance. Unsurprisingly, that was enough to earn him his second start right away. There hasn't been an indication yet that Hedges has lost his starting job, but given Mejia's prospect pedigree, that risk is certainly there, especially if the rookie keeps hitting.