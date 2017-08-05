Hedges is out of the lineup Saturday against the Pirates.

After starting the last four games, Hedges takes a seat in favor of Hector Sanchez, who is hitting sixth. Hedges is hitting .235 with five home runs and a 33:3 K:BB in 98 at-bats since the start of June.

