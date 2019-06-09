Hedges was scratched from Saturday's lineup versus the Nationals with a sprained left ankle, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Hedges was scratched from Saturday's game just minutes before first pitch, pressing Austin Allen in starting duty behind the plate. Hedges is considered day-to-day, but it would make sense for him to sit out Sunday's series finale with a scheduled off day to follow Monday.

