Hedges was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right elbow tendinitis.

Hedges was removed from Monday's game in the second inning with elbow tendinitis, and the issue has since been deemed serious enough to require a stay on the disabled list. It's still unclear if he'll be able to return from the DL when first eligible May 11. Raffy Lopez was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move and should split catching duties with AJ Ellis until Hedges is healthy.