Play

Hedges went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Reds.

The 24-year-old catcher continues to show that last year's power display for Triple-A El Paso wasn't just a product of a friendly hitting environment, as Hedges now has 15 homers in 83 games for the Padres this season. His .228 batting average and .707 OPS leave a lot to be desired, but he's still got plenty of time to improve on those numbers as his career progresses.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast