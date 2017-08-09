Padres' Austin Hedges: Pops 15th homer Tuesday
Hedges went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Reds.
The 24-year-old catcher continues to show that last year's power display for Triple-A El Paso wasn't just a product of a friendly hitting environment, as Hedges now has 15 homers in 83 games for the Padres this season. His .228 batting average and .707 OPS leave a lot to be desired, but he's still got plenty of time to improve on those numbers as his career progresses.
More News
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Drives offense with double, homer•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Potentially returning Sunday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Rejoins club, remains on DL•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...