Hedges went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Giants.

Hedges delivered a game-tying solo shot off Giants starter Jeff Samardzija in the fifth inning, but that was the only run the Padres managed to plate. Hedges has gone 6-for-18 with two homers, six RBI and two doubles in his last six games, dating back to July 7. For the year, the catcher has a .195/.260/.344 batting line with eight homers, 29 RBI and 18 runs scored in 66 games while splitting time with Francisco Mejia behind the dish.

