Hedges (concussion) will catch five innings in an Arizona Rookie League game Saturday, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Hedges cleared all concussion tests a while back, but lingering effects of the foul ball that hit him in the catcher's mask stuck around to keep him on the shelf longer. It seems like he's nearing a return, however, and if all goes well Saturday, he could slot back into the Padres' lineup for Sunday's series finale.

