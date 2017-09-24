Play

Hedges went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-0 win over Colorado.

Hedges' main asset this season has been his power (18 home runs), but his four steals ranks sixth among all major-league catchers. The 25-year-old's counting stats have made his .217 batting average tolerable for fantasy owners.

