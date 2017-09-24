Padres' Austin Hedges: Reaches base four times
Hedges went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-0 win over Colorado.
Hedges' main asset this season has been his power (18 home runs), but his four steals ranks sixth among all major-league catchers. The 25-year-old's counting stats have made his .217 batting average tolerable for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...