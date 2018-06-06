Padres' Austin Hedges: Rehab assignment looming
Hedges (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment in the near future after traveling with the Padres on Friday as the team begins a 10-game road trip, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Hedges has been out since the end of April due to right elbow tendinitis. He previously played in two rehab outings with Triple-A El Paso a couple weeks ago but suffered a setback and required a little more time off. It appears as though he's on track for activation at some point next week, assuming that he rejoins the Chihuahuas around the end of this weekend or by the start of next week.
