Hedges (head) was scratched from Monday's contest with the Rockies.

Hedges reportedly has cleared all concussion tests, but he apparently still doesn't feel completely right. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. Hector Sanchez will hop behind the plate to replace him, batting cleanup.

