Padres' Austin Hedges: Removed from lineup due to lingering head issues
Hedges (head) was scratched from Monday's contest with the Rockies.
Hedges reportedly has cleared all concussion tests, but he apparently still doesn't feel completely right. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. Hector Sanchez will hop behind the plate to replace him, batting cleanup.
