Hedges (elbow) will rest for 7-to-10 days before possibly resuming activity, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

This essentially rules out Hedges from returning to action after the minimum stay on the disabled list. If he's not feeling better at the end of the rest period, he will undergo further testing on his ailing elbow. Look for an update on his status next week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories