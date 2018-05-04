Padres' Austin Hedges: Resting for 7-to-10 days
Hedges (elbow) will rest for 7-to-10 days before possibly resuming activity, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
This essentially rules out Hedges from returning to action after the minimum stay on the disabled list. If he's not feeling better at the end of the rest period, he will undergo further testing on his ailing elbow. Look for an update on his status next week.
More News
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...