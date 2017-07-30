Hedges (concussion) was activated from the 7-day disabled list and is starting at catcher and batting seventh during Sunday's game against the Pirates, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hedges was placed on the 7-day DL on July 18 after being struck in the head with a foul ball. The backstop has passed his concussion testing and is set to rejoin the Padres lineup. He'll look to improve upon his .218 average moving forward.

