Hedges is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Hedges' exploded with a three-hit, five-RBI performance Saturday, with the latter figure matching his total from his first 22 games of the season combined. He'll be rewarded with an off day in the series finale, affording backup A.J. Ellis a turn behind the plate.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories