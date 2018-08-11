Padres' Austin Hedges: Robust line in win
Hedges went 2-for-3 with a home run, a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Friday's 2-0 win over Philadelphia.
Hedges returned to the lineup with a bang after get getting a scheduled day off Thursday. The 25-year-old is turning in his best offensive season to date, posting a .256/.311/.450 slash line with nine homers over 55 starts. Hedges' status as the Friars' long-term catcher may be in jeopardy following the acquisition of prospect Francisco Mejia at the deadline, but the incumbent starter is doing everything in his power to prove his worth, helping fantasy owners out in the process.
