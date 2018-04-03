Padres' Austin Hedges: Scratched from lineup Tuesday
Hedges (back) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Hedges was originally in the lineup, but he was a late scratch for the second straight game as he continues to deal with back tightness. A.J. Ellis will once again step into the lineup in his place, starting at catcher and hitting eighth.
