Padres' Austin Hedges: Scratched from Monday's lineup
Hedges was scratched from Monday's lineup due to tightness in his upper back, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
With Hedges out, A.J. Ellis will start behind the dish for the Padres. The club didn't provide any information regarding the severity of the 25-year-old's injury, so consider Hedges day-to-day until further notice. Hedges has gone 1-for-11 (.091) over three games this season, with his only hit being a home run.
