Padres' Austin Hedges: Set for extended spring action
Hedges (elbow) reported to the Padres' spring training facility in Arizona and will begin playing in simulated games Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Hedges was cleared to take a step forward in his recovery after a recent MRI confirmed that the catcher wasn't dealing with any structural damage to his right elbow and is merely battling some tendinitis. He'll likely play at least a couple games in Arizona before advancing to a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as the upcoming weekend.
More News
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...