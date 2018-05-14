Hedges (elbow) reported to the Padres' spring training facility in Arizona and will begin playing in simulated games Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Hedges was cleared to take a step forward in his recovery after a recent MRI confirmed that the catcher wasn't dealing with any structural damage to his right elbow and is merely battling some tendinitis. He'll likely play at least a couple games in Arizona before advancing to a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as the upcoming weekend.