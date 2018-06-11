Hedges (elbow) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Hedges has been on the shelf since the end of April with an elbow injury. It's unclear how many rehab appearances Hedges will need to make before rejoining the big club, but the Padres figure to proceed cautiously with the backstop given he was pulled off his previous rehab stint after aggravating the issue.

