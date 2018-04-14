Padres' Austin Hedges: Sits out Saturday
Hedges is not in the lineup Saturday against the Giants.
A.J. Ellis will get the start behind the plate in his absence. Hedges has always had a high strikeout rate, but his 36.4 percent figure so far this year is really holding him back, leading to a .167/.205/.357 slash line through his first 44 plate appearances.
