Hedges is not in the lineup Saturday against the Giants.

A.J. Ellis will get the start behind the plate in his absence. Hedges has always had a high strikeout rate, but his 36.4 percent figure so far this year is really holding him back, leading to a .167/.205/.357 slash line through his first 44 plate appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories