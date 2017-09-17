Play

Hedges is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Hedges is hitting just .162 during the month of September and was removed early from Saturday's blowout loss against the Rockies. He'll receive a full day of rest Sunday with Hector Sanchez filling in behind the plate and batting fourth in his stead.

