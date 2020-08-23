site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Hedges: Sits second straight
Hedges is not in the lineup Sunday against the Astros.
Hedges started five of six games entering Saturday, but he's now been on the bench for the past two contests. Luis Torrens receives another start behind the plate for the Friars.
