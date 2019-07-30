Hedges is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Francisco Mejia will handle catching duties in the series finale, but he seems to have fallen behind Hedges on the depth chart, given the usage of both backstops recently. Hedges had started four of the Padres' previous six games, and it looks like his superior defense could be the playing-time tiebreaker between the two when Mejia is in the midst of dry spells at the plate.