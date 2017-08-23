Padres' Austin Hedges: Smacks 16th homer
Hedges went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in a 12-4 rout of the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Hedges has broken out with 16 homers in 92 games in his first full season as a starter in the majors. The 24-year-old's .219 batting average has suppressed his fantasy value, but it is actually a marked improvement over the .161 mark he posted across 161 combined at-bats with the Padres in 2015 and 2016. Hedges has shown an ability to hit for average in the minors, so it isn't inconceivable to think that the youngster can develop into a top-tier fantasy catcher as he enters his prime years if he gets his strikeout rate closer to 20 percent (29.0 K% this season).
