Padres' Austin Hedges: Smacks third homer
Hedges went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Reds.
Hedges took Tyler Mahle deep in the third inning for his third home run of the season. Despite a slow start to the season, Hedges has remained the primary starter behind the dish for the Padres ahead of Francisco Mejia. He'll look to improve on his .200/.259/.400 line as the team begins a series against the Mariners on Tuesday.
