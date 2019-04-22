Hedges went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Reds.

Hedges took Tyler Mahle deep in the third inning for his third home run of the season. Despite a slow start to the season, Hedges has remained the primary starter behind the dish for the Padres ahead of Francisco Mejia. He'll look to improve on his .200/.259/.400 line as the team begins a series against the Mariners on Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories