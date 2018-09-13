Padres' Austin Hedges: Smacks two-run homer
Hedges went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Seattle.
Hedges homered for the second time over the last three games, upping his season total to 13. The 26-year-old had been alternating two-game starts with rookie Francisco Mejia, but the presence of the DH on the road against the Mariners allowed both backstops to remain in the lineup during the two-game series. Hedges will return to an even time-split down the stretch, but his career-best .446 slugging percentage (seventh among catchers with at least 250 at-bats) should be enough to remain relevant at the catcher position.
