Hedges is catching and hitting eighth for San Diego's game against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Hedges will slide back into the lineup after sitting two out of the last three games. He's hitting .200 over 25 at-bats and is 1-for-17 over his five starts in the month of April, so he'll look to get on track at the plate in this contest against Diamondbacks starter Zack Godley.