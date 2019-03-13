Hedges was starting and hitting eighth for San Diego against Oakland on Tuesday and is slashing .200/.294/.400 with one home run and two RBI through 15 Cactus League at-bats.

Hedges figures to be San Diego's Opening Day catcher and he should have a solid hold on at least a platoon role behind the plate to start the season thanks to his defensive capabilities. However, Francisco Mejia is outperforming him at the plate so far this spring, with a 1.275 OPS. Hedges has pop with the bat, with 32 homers to his name over the past two seasons, but his .636 OPS over his 851 career at-bats suggests he could start to cede at-bats to Mejia when the regular season arrives if the offensive gap between the two persists.