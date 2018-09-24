Hedges is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hedges will stick on the bench for a second straight game as rookie Francisco Mejia picks up another start behind the dish. Mejia has now started four of the last five games at catcher, a trend that could continue over the final week of the season as the Padres look to give the younger Mejia ample opportunities.

More News
Our Latest Stories