Hedges pulled himself out of the lineup at Triple-A El Paso on Thursday with soreness in his elbow, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hedges appeared to be on the verge of a return but he'll be be forced to slow things down after experiencing renewed discomfort in his elbow. An MRI earlier this month showed no structural damage. Raffy Lopez and A.J. Ellis will continue to share catching duties until Hedges is cleared for activation.