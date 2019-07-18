Hedges went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

His fourth-inning shot -- the catcher's first long ball in nearly two months -- gave the Padres a 3-0 lead, and Chris Paddack and the bullpen took it from there. Hedges is slashing only .187/.250/.325 through 62 games with seven homers and 25 RBI, and he'll continue losing playing time to Francisco Mejia if he can't supply more consistent offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories