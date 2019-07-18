Hedges went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

His fourth-inning shot -- the catcher's first long ball in nearly two months -- gave the Padres a 3-0 lead, and Chris Paddack and the bullpen took it from there. Hedges is slashing only .187/.250/.325 through 62 games with seven homers and 25 RBI, and he'll continue losing playing time to Francisco Mejia if he can't supply more consistent offense.