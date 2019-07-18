Padres' Austin Hedges: Swats seventh homer
Hedges went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.
His fourth-inning shot -- the catcher's first long ball in nearly two months -- gave the Padres a 3-0 lead, and Chris Paddack and the bullpen took it from there. Hedges is slashing only .187/.250/.325 through 62 games with seven homers and 25 RBI, and he'll continue losing playing time to Francisco Mejia if he can't supply more consistent offense.
More News
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Back from bereavement list•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Lands on bereavement list•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Notches three hits, stolen base•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Sits for third straight•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Not starting Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...