Padres' Austin Hedges: Takes batting practice Tuesday
Hedges (elbow) completed batting practice Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Now that the backstop has resumed throwing and hitting, he could soon be ready for minor-league rehab action after being pulled off his previous assignment at Triple-A El Paso in late May when he incurred a setback. Hedges has been on the 10-day disabled list for more than a month due to right elbow tendinitis, paving the way for Raffy Lopez to serve as the Padres' primary catcher.
