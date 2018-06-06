Hedges (elbow) completed batting practice Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Now that the backstop has resumed throwing and hitting, he could soon be ready for minor-league rehab action after being pulled off his previous assignment at Triple-A El Paso in late May when he incurred a setback. Hedges has been on the 10-day disabled list for more than a month due to right elbow tendinitis, paving the way for Raffy Lopez to serve as the Padres' primary catcher.

