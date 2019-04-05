Padres' Austin Hedges: Takes seat Friday
Hedges is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.
Hedges has started five of seven games behind the plate entering Friday and is 4-for-13 with two walks and one RBI. Francisco Mejia receives the starting nod Friday for the Padres in his absence.
