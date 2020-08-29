site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Hedges: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hedges isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Rockies.
Hedges went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday, and he'll get a day off Saturday. Luis Torrens will start behind the plate.
