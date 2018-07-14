Hedges went 3-for-5 with an RBI in a loss to the Cubs on Friday.

Hedges has provided an adequate amount of power (two homers) in 14 games since returning from the disabled list, but his .348 batting average (16-for-46) over that span has really been a pleasant surprise for his fantasy owners. The 25-year-old is still striking out 28 percent of the time during his current hot streak (33.6 percent overall), so don't expect his season batting average to improve far past its current .240 mark.