Padres' Austin Hedges: To be activated Sunday
Hedges (elbow) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list provided a final check-up goes smoothly, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Hedges hasn't played since April while dealing with right elbow tendinitis. Prior to the injury, he was hitting a miserable .173/.235/.293. Hedges' return could push Raffy Lopez back to the minor leagues.
