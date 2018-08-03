Hedges went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in the 6-1 win over the Cubs on Thursday.

After missing all of May and most of June with an elbow injury, Hedges has clubbed five home runs since the start of July, bringing him to seven on the season. He owns a .723 OPS in 174 plate appearances after posting a .660 OPS last season. He's starting to warrant some fantasy attention in deeper leagues, but not quite in standard formats yet.